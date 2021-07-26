Friday’s opening ceremonies formally kicked off the XXXII Olympiad.
Organizers estimate the event will draw more than 200 nations and more than 11,000 athletes.
There will be the traditional favorites such as track and field, swimming, gymnastics and diving. Baseball and softball will return after a 12-year hiatus, and four new sports will make their Olympic debuts — karate, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing. New events include 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and Madison cycling (a relay with teams of two riders).
The Tokyo Olympics will have 33 sports and 339 medal events compared with 28 sports and 306 medal events for the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. The estimated cost to host the games is $15.4 billion, up 22% from last year’s estimated $12.6 billion, making this the costliest Summer Games to date.
The games are different this time around, what with the first-ever one-year postponement, the lack of fans and the COVID-19 protocols for athletes.
Forbes reports that NBCUniversal will air an “unprecedented” 7,000 hours of coverage across multiple television networks and the streaming platform Peacock. The company paid more than $1 billion for the broadcast rights, and in exchange, NBC and its affiliates will dominate ratings over the coming weeks.
Jeff Shell, the company’s CEO, told Forbes he hoped the event would give the world a much needed respite from a trying year.
“The whole world is coming off a global trauma,” he said. “The Olympics is when everybody forgets that and comes together and celebrates what we saw on the screen, the success and the failure, and the triumph and the heartbreak.”
Though the gathered nations will keep track of the medal count, the International Olympic Committee does not recognize any nation as winner of the Olympic Games. Only winning individuals and teams are credited with victory.
The creed, or guiding principle, of the modern Olympic Games is a quote by Charles Pierre de Frédy, baron de Coubertin, a founding member of the International Olympic Committee in the late 19th century.
“The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part,” he said, “just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well.”
As the best athletes in the world gather for this competition, may they all fight well.
