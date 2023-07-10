In June, the Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a nationwide effort intending to empower parents frustrated with schools, issued a newsletter that used an Adolf Hitler quote, “he alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.”
The statement came during a 1935 Nazi rally.
The chairperson of the Moms for Liberty chapter apologized. Sort of.
The newsletter was updated to offer context: “The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert. If the government has control over our children today, they control our country’s future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government.”
They should have stopped with the apology. You can’t condemn a vile man and then rework his words into a context that supports your agenda.
Recently, the Southern Poverty Law Center civil rights nonprofit listed Moms for Liberty as an anti-government hate group. That puts chapters in eight Indiana counties, and numerous states, in a category with Purple for Parents Indiana.
In part, these groups target the LGBTQ+ community. They oppose racially inclusive school curriculum. They advocate for the removal of library books that address sexuality.
They may be creating a generation of ill-informed, indeed ignorant, youth in the name of parental rights.
Despite often misguided tactics, these groups have a mission worth noting: Who controls what kids are taught in schools — parents or state governments?
If we want our students to have success in future careers and family life, then certain lessons must be taught with consistency. That is why Indiana has education standards.
As one example, Hoosier teachers are to promote abstinence from sexual activity outside of marriage. Classroom discussions may focus on abstinence as the only certain way to avoid pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other health problems. Of course, even mentioning STDs should raise more questions from inquiring students.
Remember, it was almost 100 years ago —1925 — that John T. Scopes was found guilty of teaching human evolution in a Tennessee public school. It made him a martyr. As of 2022, Indiana standards for biology require discussions on how evolution is affected by such factors as gene mutation and the potential for species to increase in number.
Although empowering parents is a worthy cause, there may be better approaches.
Consider:
• Reading thoroughly books in your child’s library to ensure they are multicultural. If they don’t reflect your values, ask that they be moved to an older student section. But by all means, know about Indiana’s new law that requires a school district to implement a complaint process by which the public can request that certain books can be removed. HEA 1447 became P.L.234. However, understand definitions even if they might vary from district to district. The material must be obscene or harmful to minors, as described under Indiana Code 35-49-2-1 and 35-49-2-2.
• Homeschooling or a private school. If that’s a hardship, ask if your child can be exempted from access to books you consider controversial. See if the school offers an “opt-in” choice to read books, rather than an “opt-out.”
• Admit it if you’re wrong. We expect our children to practice honesty. So must parents.
• Engage others in your beliefs including those who may differ with you. Compromise and tolerance may help your version of parental rights from becoming labeled as parental abuse.
• Check media used by your child including TV shows, phones and the internet. For a well-rounded child, you may want to avoid characters that show stereotypes of singular cultures.
• As a learning experience, encourage your child to become active in addressing problems in your area such as homelessness, hunger or the environment.
• And, in one we hope that Moms for Liberty practiced: Denounce Hitler and hate groups to your children. Nazis are no role models. Parents should be.