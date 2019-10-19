Internet memes and YouTube videos are following in the long tradition of political cartoons, but a video recently shown at a conservative political conference may have gone too far.
The video entitled “Trumpsman” parodies a scene from the 2014 action movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” The scene in which the hero shoots his way through a violent mob was edited with faces and logos to portray President Donald Trump gunning down news media and political opponents.
Among the groups shot in the head at point blank range are the Washington Post, the Obama campaign and Black Lives Matter. People shot in the video included Barack Obama, Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, the Republican senator who voted against the president’s proposal to repeal Obamacare.
The organizers of the conference expressed regret that the video was shown and condemned it. The White House issued a statement that the president strongly condemns the video’s violent nature.
Given the cartoonish nature of the video, we find it difficult to believe this is a real call for violence. It was likely created as a piece of humorous, albeit tasteless, satire.
However, propaganda such as this serves as an illustration of the threat to the free press that is President Trump’s mantra of labeling the news media as “the enemy of the American people” and “fake news.”
We also question the motives of someone who would take joy in seeing the president “kill” the Black Lives Matter movement.
While we recognize that political parody is a necessary component of free speech, we urge people to exercise caution, as a message may have consequences not intended by the sender.
