Madison County Commissioner Mike Phipps made his reputation as a Tea Party darling, advocating for small government and low taxes. He would just as soon slash and burn a budget as sign it.
Now, he and fellow commissioner Kelly Gaskill have needlessly cost taxpayers as much as $870,000.
They did so by refusing to approve a resolution that would have designated Madison County as a vote center county and would have enabled the county to purchase the necessary electronic poll books.
Phipps and Gaskill’s unwillingness to approve the resolution — which was supported by the third commissioner, John Richwine — made the county miss the deadline to submit the plan to the state and to order the equipment.
An article published March 4 in The Herald Bulletin detailed how public officials had made the voting centers program well known and that for months Phipps and Gaskill missed opportunity after opportunity to ask for more information or to nix the plan outright.
But they waited until the plan landed on their desk and needed final approval before suddenly objecting and refusing to vote on it.
Phipps told The Herald Bulletin that he would support voting centers “once a plan exists that isn’t rushed, haphazard, nor in the thick of a contested presidential primary. ... The election board failed to follow many of the recommended steps outlined by the Indiana Secretary of State, altogether skipping the formation of a study committee comprised of citizens, certain elected officials, and IT specialists.”
But other county officials say the board followed the state’s recommendations and that Phipps’ words simply don’t ring true.
“This was put together in a collaborative bipartisan effort,” county council President Anthony Emery said. “We were led to believe this was a done deal.”
As a result of Gaskill and Phipps’ inexplicable reticence, the county will now have to purchase additional voting machines to make sure there are enough to outfit the additional polling sites on Election Day.
To purchase those extra machines would cost taxpayers about $870,000, or the county could opt to pay $550,000 to lease the machines for the 2020 primary and general election, according to Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt.
That’s $870,000 that could have been saved if Phipps and Gaskill had simply approved the voting center plan, which would enable local residents to vote at any convenient site in Madison County rather than being limited to the polling site for their home precinct.
Instead, voters will lose that convenience and taxpayers will lose somewhere north of a half million dollars.
Slash-and-burn Mike Phipps, it seems, has turned his sword and torch away from government budgets and toward another sort of budgets – taxpayers’.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.