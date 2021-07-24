Earlier this week a vendor at the Madison County 4-H Fair made waves with some of his merchandise, including Confederate flags, and we see no good reason for such a flag to be on display at a 4-H fair in Indiana.
Weak arguments about “heritage, not hate” may hold some water south of the Mason-Dixon Line, but the flag has nothing to do with the heritage of the Hoosier State.
The flag commonly known as the Confederate flag or “rebel flag” was never an official flag of the Confederate States of America. Rather, it is a variant of the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia. So those claiming to be hoisting the flag in the name of history may want to rethink their position.
We acknowledge the rights of American citizens to freely express themselves, no matter how strongly we may disagree, but we think the 4-H fair is an inappropriate platform for such speech.
The annual event is held to come together as a community, enjoy some summer fun and celebrate the accomplishments of our 4-H youth. No one should have to wonder whether they are welcome at our fair, and no child should see symbols of racism being endorsed at a 4-H event.
Yes, the Confederate flag is part of American history. It represents a shameful time in which some Americans took up arms against their own country to defend the despicable institution of slavery. Symbols of outdated bigotry are best preserved in museums for educational purposes. They do not belong at 4-H events.
The Kiwanis Club event coordinators did the right thing by asking that the Confederate flags be removed from display.
We urge the fair planners to carefully consider vendor applications next year to ensure that the messages on display reflect well on Beulah Park, Madison County and Madison County’s 4-H program.
