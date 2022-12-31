Tonight, we say goodbye to 2022, a mixed bag of good and bad news, and look ahead to possibilities and promise in 2023.
This year, we said good-bye to a decades-long tradition at Anderson High School. The “Indian dance” that preceded basketball games has been discontinued following accusations of stereotyping Native Americans.
Old habits die hard as they say, and it may be with some bitterness that AHS alumni accept the retirement of a fondly remembered practice. But, the new year is traditionally a time for burying old grudges, which makes it a perfect time for the community to leave those negative feelings in the past and look forward to a brighter future.
On a sweeter note, in 2022 Madison County welcomed the Uranus Fudge Factory, which opened its new location at the former Good’s Candy Shoppe. The company continues to serve the delicious ice cream that area residents loved about Good’s, and introduced its own fudge products — along with a little potty humor.
Numerous powerful news stories emerged over the past year.
Our local communities were shocked by the brutal shooting death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, immediately followed by an outpouring of support from law enforcement and supporters across the country.
Shock waves rippled across the nation when the Supreme Court overturned longstanding legal precedent Roe v. Wade, which gave federal protection to a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy. But the conversation is far from over.
Many state governments have passed legislation to protect abortion rights, and President Biden has promised to urge Congress to codify such protections into federal law.
The Respect for Marriage Act was passed with bipartisan support, guaranteeing nationwide recognition of same-sex marriage, another issue that has been debated for decades.
School board meetings became an ideological battleground in 2022, as parents and activists challenged schools’ handling of LGBTQ+ issues, a matter that is yet to be settled.
There continue to be headlines on how deep the political divide is in our nation with citizens firmly entrenched in vehemently opposing positions.
The year ahead is sure to be interesting as we follow these ongoing stories.
We thank you, our readers, for your continued support. Stay warm. Stay informed.
Happy new year.