It’s time for a fresh start in the Anderson Police Department.
That means Mayor Tom Broderick should appoint a nonpartisan committee to interview internal and external candidates and recommend a new chief. It’s the best way to erase a politically charged culture and to move swiftly, unencumbered by the history of the department, to rectify a host of persistent problems.
If Broderick simply appoints a new chief from within APD ranks, it won’t be a fresh start, but just another partisan reset that further entrenches Republican and Democratic factions within the department while further alienating officers who don’t stand on either side.
Advertising the position nationwide and appointing a nonpartisan committee would ensure that a range of highly qualified candidates are considered. The police chief has heavy responsibilities that demand excellent leadership and communication skills, high moral character, extensive law enforcement experience and a commitment to continued training.
APD has lots of good officers, including some in leadership roles. But it might be that none of them possess all of these traits. Even if they do, it would be difficult for internal candidates for chief to overcome the partisan history of the department and to visualize better ways to organize the department, connect with the community and conduct police business.
Simply put, it would be next to impossible for a veteran APD officer to escape the pitfall of “this is how it’s always been done.”
The demotion of current Chief Tony Watters, whose last day at the helm is today, is a good start. Assistant Chief Jake Brown has been appointed interim chief.
The mayor demoted Watters, ostensibly, for his behavior during the arrest of the chief’s son in June on charges including domestic battery. The elder Watters, according to state police, acted abrasively toward ISP officers who came to his Anderson home to apprehend his son, APD officer Adam Watters.
But the mayor had a host of other reasons to demote Chief Watters, including the following:
• Adam Watters was brought onto the force under a cloud of nepotism and favoritism and has been in trouble with the law at least three times since he joined the force in October 2017.
• In April 2017, the city of Anderson paid $2,000 to Jason Winters after the Anderson man complained that he’d been verbally and physically assaulted by APD Officer John Wilson, who served a five-day suspension without pay.
• Family members of Rick N. Turner, 39, whose body was found May 25 near the White River in Anderson say police declined to issue a missing person alert, then failed to return phone calls from the family to report additional information.
• Timothy Adkins remained on the APD’s missing persons list for almost a year after family discovered he was in the Dearborn County Jail and later alerted local police.
• When police responded June 20 to a request by The Herald Bulletin for information about Mona Davis, 53, whose co-worker had reported her missing, a department spokesman told the newspaper that they’d done a welfare check and Davis was not missing. Later that day, officers found her body in her Anderson apartment. APD officers had checked her apartment at least twice before and had not found her body.
• In an article published in July, Angela Heichel detailed the failure of the APD to investigate and charge an Anderson teen who assaulted her 13-year-old daughter at least twice within a 13-month span. Videos of the attacks, including one that was posted on the assailant’s Facebook page, show the girl pulling the victim to the floor by the hair and punching, slapping and kicking her in the face.
• Parents complained about the attitude and responsiveness of police after, the parents said, a 14-year-old boy and three fifth-grade girls were attacked in March by other juveniles in downtown Anderson.
While Chief Watters must bear some of the blame for these problems, the age-old practice of promoting chiefs from within the police department has rewarded political loyalty over leadership and character and has fostered misbehavior and poor work habits.
Like past APD chiefs, Tony Watters, a 30-year veteran of the police department, is a political insider. He has been the Democratic Party’s Ward 2 chairman in Anderson and actively campaigned for Broderick, also a Democrat, in the 2016 mayoral election.
The challenge before the mayor now is to resist the political advantage of making the same mistake twice by appointing a loyal Democrat as police chief. The mayor showed he has the courage to break with tradition when he retained Greg Winkler, who had been appointed twice by the Republican administration of former Mayor Kevin Smith, as economic development director.
This is your opportunity, Mayor Broderick, to again do what’s right for the community, not what’s right for your political party. Appoint a nonpartisan committee to conduct a nationwide search for a new chief with the right attributes to create a culture of integrity, professionalism and community service in the Anderson Police Department.
