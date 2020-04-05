Local health officials have been issuing daily warnings that the residents of Madison County must take the coronavirus threat seriously and follow stay-at-home and social distancing directives.
Early statistics related to the impact of the disease support this dire outlook and should provide yet more impetus for local folks to change their daily lives to conform to the directives.
Simply put, statistics indicate that Madison County is more susceptible to the disease than the nation as a whole, the state of Indiana and even surrounding counties.
Nationally, more than 239,279 cases and more than 5,443 deaths had been confirmed as of Friday. That’s a fatality rate of 2%.
Statewide, as of Friday, 3,437 cases and 102 deaths had been reported. That’s a fatality rate of 3%.
In Madison County, 66 cases and eight deaths had been confirmed. Our fatality rate is 12%.
The chart accompanying this editorial shows the stark difference in deaths per cases in Madison County versus surrounding counties.
Madison County accounts for 17% of the seven-county area’s total population of 765,691. But, through Friday, our county had suffered eight of the area’s 15 deaths (53%).
“That’s incredibly high,” Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes said Friday. “We need to do better. ... We simply have to be respectful and limit exposure. We have widespread infection in Madison County. We must slow it down.”
Our high rate of deaths per cases is based on just a small sample size and, hopefully, will flatten to the national rate as time passes. Also, the county has relatively few reported tests, indicating that most have been done on people who are showing extreme symptoms and are in grave danger.
Beyond that, several factors do expose the county to high rates of infection and fatalities.
We’re in the vicinity of Indianapolis, which, like other large cities across the country, has a lot of cases (1,429) and deaths (33).
And Madison County has an older-than-average population and ranks near the bottom of the state annually in health behaviors (smoking, exercising, etc.) and health outcomes (diabetes, cancer, etc.). Plus, we have a high rate of poverty (17.7%), which is usually indicative of poor engagement with health-care providers.
In the end, what do all of these statistics tell us?
Coronavirus is a killer that preys on communities like ours.
Stay at home. When you must go out, maintain distance from others. Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly. Wear a mask and gloves when possible.
