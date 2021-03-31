Voting for Anderson Community Schools board seats should be re-legislated so that district seats are decided by people who live in the specific district rather than all of the voters.
The board has one at-large seat, currently held by Diane Airhart, and all of the others represent districts within the school district. Every voter in the Anderson school district can vote for every position on the board, which disenfranchises people of color, who comprise a large percentage of the population of the Central District.
People who identify as non-white make up a little over 20% of the population of Anderson, according to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, 46% of students in the ACS district identify as non-white.
These students and community members deserve representation on the board, but a huge roadblock is the policy of allowing the white majority to choose representation for minority neighborhoods. The last election illustrated this as no Black candidates were voted in, and Robert Bookhart, who had been the only Black board member, lost his seat to Carrie Bale.
Changing the election process is not within the authority of the school board but falls within the purview of the state legislature. State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said that he would be willing to file a study topic on the issue of at-large election seats in school districts.
The wheels of government may move slowly when it comes to change, but such a study would be a step in the right direction. The school board should petition Lanane to propose the study and make the change necessary for the school board to more fairly represent its residents and the needs of the students under its jurisdiction.
