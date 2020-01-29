Claims in a forthcoming book by former national security advisor John Bolton suggest that the calling of credible witnesses may be an important step in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
The book claims that the president wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate Joe Biden, whose son Hunter served on the board of a Ukraine gas company.
If our senators are committed to putting aside partisan politics and objectively analyzing the case before them (and they should be), they should avail themselves of all the evidence available.
Trump defense attorney Jay Sekulow, arguing against the calling of witnesses said, “We do not deal with speculation.”
We agree with Sekulow that the case must not be decided based on speculation, but that is no reason not to call credible and reliable witnesses.
In calling witnesses, the Senate should limit itself to witnesses who would be likely to have pertinent knowledge, who can testify as to the facts and are unlikely to have a personal vendetta against the president.
The task to bring forth credible witnesses may be challenging, daunting even, but that isn’t a reason not to do it.
The Senate owes it to the American people and to the president himself to be as thorough and diligent as possible in the execution of this trial, of which witness testimony is a key component.
