After more than a year and a half of the pandemic, Anderson and Madison County need something to feel good about.
We need something to hold onto. Hope for the future would be good.
Gov. Eric Holcomb delivered the goods Thursday afternoon at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, where the Madison County Chamber conducted a state-of-the-county luncheon.
The event was supposed to have taken place April 9, 2020. The pandemic caused postponement but not cancellation.
The governor’s appearance before a crowd estimated at 230 — mostly local leaders in business, industry, health care, government and education — had an almost triumphant feel. Good vibes were in the air.
Of course, Madison County, like the rest of the country, is far from triumphing over COVID-19. The coronavirus still seems to cast a pall over whatever we do.
Holcomb and Chamber President Clayton Whitson engaged in a spirited question-and-answer session and managed to lift the pall for a half hour or so.
The governor glowingly touted Indiana’s reserve of over $3 billion, noted that the Hoosier labor force is stronger by 106,000 than at the onset of the pandemic, and crowed about the $3.6 billion a year being pumped into the state’s infrastructure since he took office for his first term in 2017.
He was even feeling a little frisky, engaging Whitson in sophomoric word play about the new chocolatier in town, the Uranus Fudge Factory.
We’ll spare you the punny exchanges here, but suffice it to say that Whitson and Holcomb had the audience laughing, albeit a little uncomfortably.
Perhaps the most illuminating comment at Thursday’s luncheon came from Trent McIntosh, Hoosier Park’s general manager.
McIntosh lauded Holcomb for leading the way in assuring that the state of Indiana’s public health directives related to the pandemic have been fact-based, rather than steeped in politics.
History will judge the governor by his response to COVID-19. And it’s true that, while he hasn’t been perfect, he has mostly managed to fend off political pressure from both sides.
Thursday afternoon at Hoosier Park, the future looked bright.
Thanks, governor, we needed that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.