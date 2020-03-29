Nationwide whiplash. That’s what we’re suffering.
The condition springs from poor leadership in the White House as Americans grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump is the epicenter, to borrow a term from the current national conversation, of the whiplash.
A doubter of the disease’s seriousness from the beginning, he’s sent mixed signals, first contending that COVID-19 is less serious than the common flu ...
Then stating that he was among the first to recognize it as a pandemic ...
Then proclaiming that America will be back to business as usual by Easter Sunday ...
Then on Friday, criticizing GM and authorizing use of the Defense Production Act to force it to make ventilators — after the company had already announced it would do so.
Meanwhile, the president has engaged in a war of words (and, of course, tweets) with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the number of ventilators available to hospitals in the country’s current ground zero battle with COVID-19.
America needs strong, consistent leadership from the White House to get through this crisis. Trump hasn’t provided it. Part of the problem is that he ignores the science behind projections that the disease, unless drastic measures are taken, will sicken millions and kills tens of thousands.
Top officials on the federal coronavirus task force at first tried to correct misinformation uttered by the president. In recent days, however, task force members such as Deborah L. Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, have rarely challenged Trump’s gross and errant generalizations.
The president would serve the nation well by following the example of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, whose team is meeting with the press regularly and putting out daily statements as the crisis develops.
The state’s decisions, delivered directly by Holcomb, are based on the knowledge and advice of health professionals, as well as statistics tracking the spread of the disease and problems being encountered by average Hoosiers.
Holcomb’s approach is holistic, dealing with the overall economy, the health care system, businesses, schools and other organizations. It’s also very direct, addressed straight to the people of Indiana.
Some might say, and it might prove to be true, that Indiana has been tragically late in applying orders related to public gatherings and other measures. But at least we’re getting consistent communication and fact-based decisions from the Statehouse.
Meanwhile, our federal leadership, originating with President Trump, lurches side to side with no consistency as decisions are made based on the supposition that the pandemic won’t be as bad as experts say.
Since we don’t have enough ventilators, pass out the neck braces. At least we could treat our collective whiplash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.