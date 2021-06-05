As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, it has become painfully clear that many of us are hearing about it for the first time, which is unconscionable.
Unlike slavery and the holocaust, this atrocity is missing from our school curricula. In a poll question posted June 1 at heraldbulletin.com, all but nine of 265 respondents, as of 3 p.m. Friday, said they never learned about the massacre in school or didn’t recall learning about it.
The violence began at a jail when a white mob gathered, intent on lynching Dick Rowland, 19, a Black man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old white girl. A group of Black men arrived to stop the lynching. Although the sheriff ordered the crowd to disperse, shots were fired, leaving 10 white people and two Black people dead.
In the chaos that followed, white residents, some deputized and armed by local officials, destroyed an entire neighborhood, about 35 square city blocks known then as Black Wall Street for the wealth represented by neighborhood businesses. Reports varied as to the number of deaths, between 60 and 300. No one was ever convicted of charges related to the violence.
That so many of us have never heard of the Tulsa Massacre is no accident. The horrific events that happened were kept quiet by a concerted effort involving Tulsa police, the press and local citizens.
This event ought to be taught in detail in schools throughout the country. Only through facing the darkest times in our history can we heal and learn from them.
This deadly attack was not carried out by military forces at war or by neo-Nazis bearing swastika tattoos. It was carried out by everyday people, people who likely returned to work the day after Memorial Day and went to church the following Sunday.
Every American must know what happened on that Memorial Day weekend 100 years ago so that we can ensure that it never happens again.
