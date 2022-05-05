Remember Election Day 2020 in Madison County? Many of you would probably rather forget it. Some folks stood in line waiting to vote for hours at local polling sites.
It wasn’t a good experience at all. Something had to change.
This spring, it did change. Voting centers were opened in Madison County to replace the old precinct voting locations.
By all accounts from Tuesday’s primary, the voting centers passed their first test.
Poll workers and voters alike lauded how smoothly the primary went. No long lines. No waiting for hours.
The primary (excuse the pun) difference in the voting centers concept is that folks can vote anywhere in the county they like, rather than having to cast a ballot at a specific site. This gives voters the flexibility to do their democratic diligence on their way to or from work or anywhere they happen to be in the county that day.
Voters had 30 centralized locations, each with about a dozen voting machines, to choose from.
This time around, there were also lots of opportunities to vote early, which certainly helped alleviate pressure at the polls on primary day.
Another change from November 2020 was the introduction of new electronic voting machines to replace the old poll books. The machines proved to be more efficient for voting and compilation of totals.
All the way around, the new vote centers seem to have been a smashing success in their debut.
But here’s a note of caution: Just 14,840 folks voted in Madison County in this primary. Thousands more will vote in the fall, and thousands more yet in the presidential election of 2024. Those elections will be more stringent tests for vote centers.
Still, the vote centers and other changes in the local election are promising.
Hopefully, Madison County voters will remember Tuesday’s primary — instead of the 2020 election — next time they’re deciding whether to participate.