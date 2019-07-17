The Anderson area needs a stable and active Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
To provide jobs. To offer entertainment. To generate tax money for infrastructure improvements and government services.
And to support local non-profits and quality-of-life initiatives.
Hoosier Park has been through a lot of changes in less than two years, including two transfers of ownership. First, Caesars Entertainment, the big Las Vegas casino chain, purchased the Anderson racino from homegrown Centaur Gaming in early 2018.
Then, last month, Eldorado Resorts, a Reno, Nevada-based hotel and casino company, bought Caesars.
It's unclear exactly what the latest ownership transition will mean for Hoosier Park, which is moving to capitalize on the introduction of live dealers and the coming of legalized sports gambling in Indiana.
We hope that the new ownership brings a new era of stability. Caesars had emerged from bankruptcy in October 2017, not long before the company moved to purchase Hoosier Park. Eldorado, on the other hand, seems to be thriving.
It purchased Caesars, which also owns Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Horseshoe Hammond and Horseshoe Southern Indiana, for $17.3 billion. Eldorado's stable of casinos and resorts has grown to 60 in 16 states.
Hoosier Park, of course, is just a small part of the Caesars/Eldorado empire, a small fish compared to the lunker casinos in Las Vegas.
But the racino is a trophy fish in Anderson, Indiana, where we've come to depend on it for everything from concerts to horse racing to gaming to providing a venue for luncheons and dinners to helping pump up the annual local United Way campaign.
Since the auto industry dried up locally, there aren't a lot of deep-pocketed philanthropists around. Hoosier Park deals in millions of dollars a week, so it's natural that the community would turn to the racino for leadership in giving.
Now under Eldorado's ownership, will Hoosier Park rise to the community's challenge?
We're all watching carefully to see.
