One hundred years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women have key leadership roles in Madison County politics, business, the arts, nonprofits and other endeavors.
In Madison County and the surrounding area, we have women serving as elected leaders on both sides of the political aisle. Since 2012, Indiana’s 5th Congressional District has been represented by Congresswoman Susan Brooks, a Republican. At the state level, Terri Austin, a Democrat, represents the 36th District.
We have Kelly Gaskill on the Madison County Board of Commissioners, and on Anderson city council we have the voices of Rebecca Crumes and Jennifer Culp.
In national politics, Kamala Harris has recently become the first woman of color to be a vice-presidential nominee for a major American political party. Geraldine Farraro is credited with being the first woman to be a serious contender for the VP seat when she ran alongside Walter Mondale in the 1984 election. Sarah Palin was the second woman to vie for the position when she was Republican candidate John McCain’s running mate in 2008.
This is by no means an exhaustive list. There are many other women in prominent positions in our community. We wouldn’t have room to list them all, and that in itself is a sign of great progress.
It is difficult to fathom that women’s right to vote was controversial so recently in our past, but it is a sign of hope that so much progress has been made in such a short period of time.
