Indiana legislators are in special session debating and redefining our state’s abortion laws after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
With a Republican supermajority, it is inevitable the laws will change. However, it’s important for not only our lawmakers to understand how this might impact victims of sexual violence, but also for you to understand.
Sexual violence is the most under-reported crime, according to the FBI. It is estimated that for every 10 sexual assaults, only three victims come forward.
Victims fear worsening retaliation by the perpetrator, not being believed and revictimization, many times by the very professionals who are charged with assisting victims.
Have you ever heard anyone ask a bank teller after being held up, “Did he display a weapon or did he threaten you in any way? Did you tell him NO you can’t have the money?”
The natural response would be, “No sir, I just froze and handed over the money.”
Yet these sorts of questions are posed to victims of sexual assault.
“Did you tell him no? Did he threaten you? What type of force did he use? Did you fight back? Did he have a weapon?”
The natural response is, “No, sir, not exactly. I just froze and surrendered to his physical demands.”
This example is seen through the lens of an adult victim with a fully formed prefrontal cortex where executive function takes place and with a fully mature physical body. Now let’s look at how a female child or a young teen perceives and conceptualizes sexual assault.
The median age of menarche (when menstruation begins) is 11 years and 9 months. A child as young as 11 years old can become pregnant.
Few girls at this age understand that menstruation equals the ability to become pregnant. Their understanding of the rape experience, which for many is repetitive over weeks, months or even years, is blurred as a result of not having a fully mature brain.
Many times, these vulnerable girls are manipulated, coerced or threatened by the perpetrator. They often feel fear, shame, guilt and worsening negative consequences and do not tell in time to qualify for a therapeutic abortion. Often, a girl might not recognize quickly that her body is changing and that she’s pregnant.
Generally, it’s highly detrimental to the physical health of a child to carry a pregnancy to term. And research indicates young teens are highly susceptible to profound mental illness as a result of sexual trauma. Chronic depression, PTSD, substance abuse and suicidal ideation are just a few of the illnesses that might develop.
As the Legislature considers revising Indiana’s abortion law, I am asking our elected officials to closely examine how their decision will impact females victimized by sexual violence. The current proposal allows for girls under the age of 16 to have an abortion up to 12 weeks gestation and for those 16 years and older to have an abortion within eight weeks or less.
Will these girls recognize the early signs of pregnancy? Who will they tell and where will they seek the appropriate care and treatment to best serve their needs?
Victims of sexual violence resulting in pregnancy are in a highly traumatic, chaotic situation, the likes most of us, thankfully, have not experienced. Eight to 12 weeks is not enough time for them to determine their fate.
A therapeutic abortion up to 20 weeks gestation (before a fetus reaches viability) in a safe healthcare setting might be an appropriate option. In that rare instance, I am asking our state legislators to please leave this critical healthcare decision in the hands of a victim’s physician and their parent or guardian.
I am asking our legislators to make sure these young, vulnerable females and their healthcare providers will be protected under the law.