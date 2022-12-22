Many times, businesses draw the public’s attention when there’s a fraud that harms consumers or damages the environment, among other not-too-pleasant issues.
That’s often due to the reluctance of business owners to say something that could cause stocks to tumble. Or if a company is private, owners just may not want to say anything unless they require the use of public funds.
It has been rare to hear from the global corporation Nestlé despite its prominence along Interstate 69 and its workforce of about 800. Residents have wondered in the past if it’s a good neighbor, reflecting a community commitment.
The local Nestlé plant did donate truckloads of ready-to-drink Nesquik to food banks during the pandemic. There has been an apprentice program in the past. And the local plant responded quickly in early 2021 in handling a spill of more than 23,000 gallons of untreated wastewater that flowed into ditches near the West 73rd Street site.
That said, there is indeed great news coming from Nestlé in its decision to expand its southwestside beverage plant for the seventh time.
If tax abatements are granted through the Anderson City Council, Nestlé would invest about $400 million into equipment expansion and a $60 million plant expansion, proposed to create 68 more jobs. The seven-year plan would allow Nestlé to begin the first year with a 70% tax abatement.
During its existence since 2006, the company has paid $52.1 million in real estate and property taxes. Previous abatements for Nestlé have been worth the phase-in of taxes by allowing the firm to shore up its expansions before paying 100% of its tax commitment.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said a portion of the planned expansion will include an upgrade of the facility’s wastewater treatment procedures — which isn’t unexpected, given last year’s spill.
In other positive business news, Interstate Cold Storage, 7445 S. Layton Road, received council approval for a six-year, 60% tax abatement for a $31.5 million expansion of its frozen, refrigerated and temperature-controlled warehousing. The firm, owned by The Tippman Group in Fort Wayne, has invested $80 million into Anderson.
The valuable abatements come as Gov. Eric Holcomb announced $22 billion was invested in 2022 by 218 companies across the state to create 24,059 jobs. Capital investment commitments in 2022 grew by more than 260%, unprecedented in the state’s history.
Job commitments in 2022 come with an average wage of $34.71, which is 27% more than the state’s average wage.
This all helps keep Indiana’s economy growing.
These stories are the type of good business news that sometimes get reduced to a paragraph or two in publications that cover wider national trends.
But in Anderson, we can be thankful that the good news can often outweigh the bad. Providing jobs and a stronger tax base can also serve as being a good neighbor.