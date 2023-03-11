About 300 walkers joined the Christian Center’s 10th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser, bringing in an estimated $30,000 to go toward supporting the Christian Center’s services.
The center provides a shelter with room to accommodate up to 70 men and serves an estimated 300 meals a day as well as funding operations at the Elios Center, which provides resources for those in need to connect with local agencies for food, clothing and other help.
Held on the first Saturday in March, the event has come to represent a spirit of unity behind the cause of ending homelessness in the area.
By literally walking the same streets that the homeless walk each day, supporters get a small taste of the plight of people without housing.
Although some may dismiss homelessness as a laziness problem, anyone who has paid a visit to the “tent city” homeless encampment should know that homelessness is no life for a lazy person.
While event participants walked a mile, homeless individuals often walk miles each day just to make it through another day with basic necessities.
Temperatures in the low 40s and cloudless skies greeted those who took part in the one-mile walk along University Boulevard to the Christian Center’s downtown headquarters on Saturday, March 4.
Of course, a homeless person may have to make such a journey on foot regardless of weather.
Each homeless person has their own story of how they came to their current situation, sometimes as a result of their own choices and sometimes due to circumstances beyond their control.
Events like the Walk A Mile fundraiser challenge people to see the problem through a fresh lens and extend a helping hand.
A homelessness problem is a community problem, and it takes a community to bring the solutions.