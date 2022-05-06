Three entities in Madison County have worked together for years — a university, a business nurturer and the city.
Of one, call it the business nurturer, Flagship Enterprise Center and its financial services arm, Flagship Enterprise Capital, have been assisting small businesses, start-ups and disadvantaged communities by offering mentoring services and access to capital.
It’s admirable that Flagship leaders have encouraged entrepreneurial spirits to thrive.
But there comes a time for entrepreneur-encouragers to re-evaluate their future. Flagship directors, as well as the city, would like the enterprise center on West 73rd Street to bring back one of its original intents, a small business incubator.
One of the three entities sounds as if it is willing to help restore that guiding goal.
The Flagship and the city of Anderson plan to purchase the Enterprise Center Building, located next to the I-69 exit ramp on the city’s southwest side. The building, assessed at $5.8 million, is currently owned by Anderson University which had used it for classrooms but will keep its MBA program there.
The city will issue a $6 million bond through the Anderson Redevelopment Commission; the Flagship board is to provide $1 million.
This is good for Anderson University, allowing it to focus on education and “making appropriate adjustments that mutually benefit the city and the university while proving for optimum opportunity for local economic development for the city,” AU President John Pistole said.
(For example, AU won’t have headaches over such maintenance concerns as a roof on property it formerly owned on West 73rd Street. In 2011, its insurance company sued a roof installer over installation of a roof membrane.)
All three entities can focus on their chief missions, whether it is providing excellence in education or fostering businesses for economic growth or to promote local economic development. As you see, two of the entities — the Flagship and the city — have similar economic goals.
The purchase of the Anderson University side of the complex sounds like a wise investment. But all residents of Madison County will keep an eye on how successful this plan turns out.