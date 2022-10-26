In May, the Center for Legislative Accountability, a conservative national group, published a study showing that Indiana has the second-most conservative state legislature in the country, behind only Alabama.
That ultraconservative bent doesn’t represent Hoosiers accurately. Far more of us lean moderate, but gerrymandered districts have spawned Republican supermajorities in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.
In Nov. 8’s election, local voters have a chance to help right the ship by voting for Terri Austin, who is running for reelection as the state representative in District 36, and for Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who is challenging incumbent Mike Gaskill in state Senate District 25.
The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board endorses Austin and Dixon-Tatum in their respective races.
Gaskill, according to at least one measure, is the most conservative member of Indiana’s far-right state legislature.
His campaign website touts that he “was named Indiana’s most conservative legislator of all 150 members of the Indiana General Assembly by the American Conservative Union.”
Gaskill, who operates an insurance agency, is so conservative that he initially voted against the GOP abortion ban bill, apparently because it contains exceptions for rape, incest and endangerment of the life of the mother. Ultimately, he bowed to party politics and voted in favor of the bill.
Gaskill’s main focus is taxation. He’s for holding the line (or reduction): no new taxes or tax increases — no matter what.
If you’re ultraconservative, Gaskill should be your choice.
If not, Dixon-Tatum is a better option. She’s highly educated, well-informed on the issues and community-focused. She would be a champion for everyday Hoosiers and, especially, for those who have been marginalized.
Dixon-Tatum, who is Black, would also help the legislature better reflect the diversity of the state. Only one Black woman currently sits in the 50-member chamber.
Similarly, Austin’s voice is of great importance in the state House of Representatives.
She’s seeking her 11th two-year term in the House. Austin has been through the legislative wars and knows how to make her voice heard but also knows how to collaborate with Republicans — all the while sticking to her values.
Her opponent, Republican Kyle Pierce, challenged Austin in 2020 and lost by 6 percentage points. So, he’s a valid threat as a political opponent.
But Pierce isn’t well prepared to take a seat in the House. For instance, he advocates for more state money to help communities level abandoned homes, but he doesn’t have a clear plan for what comes afterward.