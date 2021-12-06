Retail stores are facing a tough season.
Just as forecasts predicted a 10% to 13% growth in sales, a new coronavirus variant cropped up. Black Friday sales dropped slightly. Supply chains stalled.
And some malls, once cultural gathering places, seem to be hotspots for crime. So now big-city consumers have the threat of being caught in the midst of a smash-and-grab attack.
Such episodes are highly unlikely in Madison County, where consumers are more apt to encounter the friendly faces of engaging shop owners and neighborly fellow shoppers.
But it can never hurt to be aware of a problem surfacing elsewhere.
High-end stores have been victimized by thieving mobs who race into a store, smash counters and grab expensive merchandise.
Some media refer to these bands of thieves as “flash mobs,” but that expression is too cute for the serious nature of these violent robberies.
While there is little peril of shoppers being caught up in a smash-and-grab, there are signs to look for, according to Jewelers Mutual Insurance Co.
Make sure the store is free of obstructions at the door so that shoppers and employees might see suspicious people outside. Make sure the store has more than one employee on the sales floor; in addition to added security, an extra staffer or two can help give shoppers more personal interaction.
Shoppers and employees should not attempt to be a hero. The Jewelers Security Alliance reminds patrons to do what a robber says and be still.
Don’t stare at robbers’ faces; they might think you’re trying to memorize features. Shop at malls that have a security presence.
Security experts offer a simple tip: Be alert.
Know where exits are. Get out of the store safely, if possible. Hide behind hanging clothes, furniture or a shop display.
And if you’re not worried about cyber scams, shop online. But let’s not be scared of shopping in person.
Perhaps we can take some comfort in remembering the reason for this season. There’s hope and love in sharing glad tidings with friends and family.
Even if a new breed of criminals refuses to accept these tenets, the rest of us don’t need to fret over holiday shopping as long as we stay vigilant.
