The struggle to keep the residents of Bingham Square Apartments in safe and habitable housing has gone on long enough.
The city has made good faith efforts to bring the situation under control and to help some residents find alternative housing.
Bingham Square’s owner, Property Resource Associates, is a company based in Greenacres, Florida, according to its website. This company received $935,000 from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to go towards the cost of building repairs.
Thus far, attempts to recover the money or to have the repairs completed have failed.
The people living at Bingham Square deserve better, and our community deserves better. Dilapidated housing not only creates an eyesore but is also a safety risk, as evidenced by the total loss of one of Bingham Square’s buildings in a fire last year.
Fortunately, no one was injured or killed when the fire destroyed an unoccupied block of apartments, but the danger was no less real to those living in adjacent buildings.
An ideal solution would be to find a local buyer for the apartment complex, someone with a vested interest in the welfare of the community and who can be held accountable.
Barring a local buyer, the Anderson Housing Authority should consider taking ownership of the apartments.
We’ve seen the folly of depending on companies out of state to care about the Anderson area and its people.
It’s up to us now.