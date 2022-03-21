How many of us have wanted to sue the Indiana Department of Transportation because our vehicles slid on wet pavement?
The thinking might be that we didn’t cause the roads to be slick, so let’s blame someone else.
A Dearborn County couple recently tried to do that. They lost, with the Indiana Supreme Court finding in December that Indiana government is not liable, in this case, for the temporary condition resulting from weather.
In 2012, the husband was driving along I-74. A storm had left a pool of water. The car hydroplaned and struck a tree. He and his wife sued INDOT, alleging it was negligent in the design and maintenance of the highway.
However, INDOT could claim immunity in part by showing that loss or injury resulted from a condition that was temporary or caused by weather. In other words, did INDOT have time to remedy the condition? Could INDOT have set top warnings signs alerting motorists to the pools? Likely not in this case.
The driver acknowledged that he had to give total focus to the rain, which came down so hard that he was afraid to pull over because of low visibility.
That’s key in that Hoosier drivers have to be vigilant when rain, snow or other conditions blind us to the road. Pull off the road. Drivers can’t expect INDOT to set up warning signs and risk injury to its workers in times of low visibility.
The case doesn’t minimize the mental and physical anguish caused to this couple. However, it does emphasize again that Indiana weather can often shift in a few minutes. And drivers, too, need to be flexible, wise and responsive when behind the wheel.
