The city of Elwood has announced an agreement with the Madison County Commissioners and the county planning department that will allow blighted properties on roads outside the city limits to be eliminated.
This agreement gives Elwood the means to address properties that are not within the city limits but close enough to affect the community.
“This agreement shows how government should work, working hand in hand,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. “Obviously the county is not in a position to take on these properties, but we are.”
Not only is this how government should work but also how it must work in order to be of maximum service to the people of Madison County.
Although we are divided by lines drawn on a map, the borders of our communities are less clearly defined.
Blighted property is bound to have an effect on population growth and business development in Elwood, regardless of whether the property is within the city proper.
The property that spurred the discussion is at 7536 W. Ind. 28, which was deemed unsafe in October 2020 and has been vacant since.
Vacant blighted properties such as this one are not only an eyesore to the community but are also a safety concern for children and pets who may decide to go exploring.
Jones noted that the agreement paves the way for other communities throughout the county to address blighted properties situated on high-traffic roads that lead into their town and city limits.
We commend the mayor and county officials for working together for a better Madison County and hope that other municipalities within the county are encouraged to take similar steps.