From 2015 to 2019, Indiana showed slight decreases in infant mortality rates by which the state keeps track of the deaths of babies before their first birthday. During those four years, rates dropped from 7.3 deaths per 1,000 live births to 6.5, a record low.
That wasn’t the case in Madison and Delaware counties, whose rates of 8.5 were the highest in the state’s nine-county eastern region. Howard County, also in the region, was 7.1 per 1,000. Outside the region, high rates were Vigo County’s 10.9 and Marshall County’s 9.7.
In 2019, the non-Hispanic white infant mortality rate was 6.0 per 1,000 live births. The Hispanic rate was 6.4. The rate for non-Hispanic Blacks was 11.0.
Tragically, Indiana is eeing an increase in rates from 11.0 per 1,000 live births in 2019 to 13.2 for 2020, a rise due to the increase in the rate for Black newborns.
This dismal news comes after Indiana made strides in addressing the problem. To its credit, Indiana screens newborns for 49 health conditions, among the highest in the country. In 2020, an Indiana task force updated guidance on breastfeeding and safe sleeping practices.
What are we missing here? Closer monitoring by primary healthcare physicians? Local programming? Better access to care?
Community offers a massive women’s center — in Indianapolis — and virtual online classes. The Christian-based First Choice for Women, with offices in Anderson and Muncie, has expanded to include a fatherhood initiative amid its ParentCare classes. Help is out there if it’s sought out.
The state offers competitive grants for innovative prenatal health proposals from healthcare entities and nonprofits. Newborn screening grants are available, as are programs aimed at preventing teen pregnancy.
The disparity between race and ethnicity in these different rates is stunning. They are unacceptable. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box recently said early prenatal care and encouraging parents to have children sleep alone in their cribs would help decrease the number of deaths.
Those are good focuses.
Healthcare workers were, and still are, overwhelmed by the COVID pandemic. Now, Indiana must readdress a troubling trend. The state should not await data-driven responses, as data has been available for years. We know that nearly half of deaths are due to perinatal risks including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), preterm and low birth weight, spacing births too close, smoking and substance use.
Those are in need of refocus, along with promoting contraception for women who do not want to become pregnant. (Many recent legislative bills addressing prenatal care also push for anti-abortion laws; let’s avoid hot button politics in reducing infant mortality rates.)
Health departments could ensure that varied programs are convenient. Expectant mothers should have ready access to blood pressure cuffs, which uncover hypertension. On-call OB-GYN doctor lists should be accessible. Indiana has reduced infant mortality. Let’s get back to work.
