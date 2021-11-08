Let’s watch what happens to the revenues from the recent increase in the Madison County public safety tax.
Why? Well, for one, taxpayers should routinely keep tabs on all the buckets into which their taxes go. Secondly, a split Anderson City Council has also begun questioning how the new income tax revenue will be spent.
On Oct. 28, the council voted 5-4 to approve the 0.3% increase in income taxes for public safety. In turn, that gave the OK for the Madison County Tax Council to adopt the increase.
Of the $8 million to be generated, about $1.5 million will go to construction and operation of a long-needed new jail and $1.5 million for expenses in the criminal justice system, including the hiring of two additional deputy prosecutors and the funding of four programs for offenders.
The city of Anderson is to get an estimated $3 million, which was promoted as allowing the administration to shift its revenues for police and fire to other programs. Other communities are to also benefit. For example, Lapel wants to use its approximately $30,000 for officer pay.
The median income in Madison County is $49,522, according to the county’s fiscal consultant. At a 0.3% increase, an individual’s income tax will rise an additional $149 in taxes yearly. That’s about $2.85 a week. Folks collecting Social Security or pensions won’t pay the tax increase, and the tax is levied on a person’s adjusted net income.
Throwing money at the overcrowded jail system doesn’t resolve the core problems of pretrial suspects being crammed into cells. Sheriff Scott Mellinger has implemented a pretrial release program, but the real realignment needs to be a paradigm shift in thinking by the entire law enforcement community.
In the Oct. 28 meeting, City Council member Don Lynch voted against the measure because he could not find a guarantee that funds would definitely go to the criminal justice system.
That is a scary notion in a time when residents are scrutinizing the actions of law enforcement amid cries of defunding police agencies.
Each elected body needs to be sure the increased tax revenues go to public safety programs for which the funds are earmarked.
Taxpayers, hopefully, will be watching.
