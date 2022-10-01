Since the beginnings of the United States, tribes of Native Americans have been pushed around, cheated and lied to by the government.
Even in this relatively enlightened age, American Indians can get a raw deal.
It’s still happening to the Miami Tribe of Indiana, which has been fighting for 125 years to receive federal recognition.
In 1897, the U.S. Department of the Interior stripped the tribe’s recognition, which had been granted 45 years earlier. The decision, motivated by taxation of the tribe’s lands, was not only capricious, but unlawful as well, according to judges and U.S. senators — and, later, even the Department of Interior,itself.
The loss of federal recognition would eventually preclude the tribe from receiving a host of benefits and resources, including funding for health care, housing and education, via the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The decision also amounted to a direct attack by the government on both the tribe’s identity and its dignity, Miami Chief Brian Buchanan explained in a recent article by CNHI State Reporter Carson Gerber.
“My dad always said if you take away a man’s dignity, you’re taking everything away,” Buchanan said in the article. “And that’s what they’ve done.”
The tribe, which has about 4,600 members, meets several times a year at a longhouse in Miami County for traditional religious ceremonies and fellowship. And it continues to battle for recognition.
The most recent concerted attempt, launched in 1984, was denied, leading to a protracted legal battle with the Department of the Interior. In 2002, a federal judge dismissed the tribe’s lawsuit, saying the statute of limitations to challenge the government’s ruling had lapsed 99 years before.
Now, for the first time in two decades, the Miami see a ray of light in their 125-year-old quest. A potential policy change and legislation filed by U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, both from Indiana, have provided that glimmer of hope.
Young and Braun have sent letters to the Interior Department, asking that the Miami be allowed to apply again for federal recognition.
Perhaps more importantly, they filed a bill in August that would permit the Indiana Miami’s application. The bill is under consideration in the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.
It’s unclear whether Young and Braun’s bill is likely to pass, but it’s a step in the right direction. The Senate and the Interior should both do the right thing for this tribe of original Hoosiers who have waited more than a century for the right thing to be done.