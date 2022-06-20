“Maybe our supporters have the right idea … Mike Pence deserves it.”
That sentiment, attributed to then-President Donald Trump, was cited June 9 by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump reportedly made the comment about his vice president as rioters were shouting, “Hang Mike Pence.”
Just hearing Cheney repeat the words should have brought a chill to Americans still respecting our democratic election process and the peaceful transfer of executive power.
When it comes to Mike Pence, many Hoosiers continue to cringe over his signing as Indiana governor of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) in 2015. The legislation allowed individuals and businesses to refuse service to LGBTQ+ people by claiming a religious or moral exemption. Ther was a national outcry over RFRA, and a weaker bill was signed about 10 days later.
In 2015, news organizations criticized Pence’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to create a state-run, taxpayer-funded news service that would compete with professional outlets by even offering “breaking news.” Pence reinstated a mandatory minimum for drug offenders and sought to block the relocation of Syrian war refugees in Indiana.
He did nothing when confronted with a lead contamination crisis in East Chicago and dragged his feet in addressing an HIV outbreak.
For that social agenda, Pence is prone to drawing ire from liberal groups, late night talk show hosts and the cast of “Hamilton.” Now he’s drawn the wrath unexpectedly from the other side — an ultra-right gang of thugs spurred into action by Trump.
Despite Pence’s anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and often-superfluous biases, it is somewhat ironic that he has become the prominent sympathetic character amid the entire Jan. 6 scenario, if not throughout the Trump presidency. But let’s not pity Pence despite his earnestness.
Of course, no one upholding an Electoral College count — however flawed the process — should be hanged. Pence did his civic duty in resisting Trump’s bid to stay in power. As Pence led the count in the Capitol, rioters translated Trump’s whining into a rallying cry that could have ended in Pence’s assassination.
One might think that such a threatening chain of events — and Trump’s “deserves it” revelation — would now have Pence begging to testify at the Jan. 6 committee hearings.
But Pence is too calculated, too cautious, too hesitant to sever ties with elements of the right even if they want him swinging from a makeshift gallows. While Pence typically thinks he is a leading voice of respectable Republicans, he often misses the point that there is a common ground that Americans expect to be found between parties.
Pence might have to bend to compromise, and that doesn’t seem to be in his character.
Pence may want to run for the presidency, but he can’t afford to disconnect with the conservative base. He likely won’t appear before a Democratic-led investigative committee.
Indeed, Mike Pence is the sympathetic poster boy of the Jan. 6 investigation. But that alone won’t endear him to those who remember his past missteps.