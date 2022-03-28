State Sen. Tim Lanane has never lost focus on the needs of his Madison County constituents. During his 25 years in the Statehouse, he was a stalwart in fighting for their social and economic needs while demonstrating sensibility and sensitivity.
He held fast to the principles and hopes of his fellow Democrats as he served roles in the minority caucus amid a Republican-heavy chamber.
“It is most enjoyable to serve with someone who could disagree but never be disagreeable,” said Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, during the Feb. 7 session of the Senate that honored Lanane as he retired from the Indiana General Assembly.
“He never crossed the line of being very thoughtful, very civil, very respectful yet fierce in his support or opposition of bills and pieces of legislation. He was very clear in where he stands as a man of integrity,” said Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis.
Perhaps that civility, though there could be a streak of temper, was the empathetic lawyer in Lanane.
It was not uncommon to hear him offer the following line in some manner when discussing issues of social justice: “My gosh, we’re talking here about real people’s lives.”
He consistently made himself available to members of the media; Lanane saw the direction that legislation should be going and capably explained his view succinctly.
Though retirement isn’t official until December, when an elected replacement comes in, Lanane’s presence will be missed in the Statehouse.
Consider a small list of issues that Lanane backed: balanced redistricting, anti-discrimination based on sexual orientation, voting rights, concussion protocols to protect student-athletes and protections against sex trafficking.
And Lanane’s service beginning in 1997 is due even more appreciation as he was a Democrat in a Republican-heavy chamber.
More to his character, he persevered after the deaths of his mother, Mildred K. Shaffer Lanane, a longtime nurse, in 2005, and his public service-minded daughter, Meaghan Janice Lanane, in 2016 at the age of 26. Meaghan was about 12 when she went door-to-door to campaign with her father.
Surrounded on Feb. 7 by family members including Cindy, his wife of nearly 43 years, Lanane spoke of Meaghan. “She’s upstairs saying I can’t believe they’re saying all those things about you, Dad.”
Twenty-five legislative sessions will wear out even the most dedicated public servant.
Lanane hung in there while watching cooperation between Republicans and Democrats polarize. For that perseverance, constituents can be thankful. Lanane, 69, remains active in his private practice, as attorney for the city of Anderson and with Indiana Legal Services Organization.
Perhaps one of Lanane’s lasting legacies is that he made efforts to reach across the aisle while being civil. It is a quality that the General Assembly will miss.