Indiana struggles with the balancing act known as education.
Third grade scores in IREAD-3 had a passage rate 10 percentage points behind a top rate of 91.4% some 10 years ago. There’s a racial gap in achievement between students of color when compared to white pupils. Nearly 60% of all Hoosier students are not reading at their grade level. Interest is waning among high school students in attending college.
Now perhaps we’ll see more accountability in a plan to repair Indiana’s sliding literacy rate among young readers — accountability in that the Lilly Endowment is funding up to $60 million to start the initiative and an additional $25 million to prepare teachers to carry out the plan. The Indiana Department of Education will use $26 million of federal pandemic funds to bring it all to a $111 million investment.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the program Aug. 18 at Eastside Elementary School in Anderson. Holcomb set a goal for 95% of all Indiana third graders to pass the state reading exam by 2027 (Holcomb leaves office in January, 2025). Current results show that one in five third graders lack fundamental skills to become successful readers.
The fix can’t come soon enough.
In April, the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP called on Holcomb to take major actions to address achievement gaps between Black and white students. The group is pushing for better culturally responsive learning, hiring more underrepresented teachers and requiring children to attend full-day kindergarten. That recommendation doesn’t seem to touch the new initiative.
The Lilly-IDOE initiative is intended to support educators with implementing research known as the “Science of Reading,” a series of books, videos and resources that were reviewed by the IDOE and faculty at Indiana University but, inexplicably, “are not endorsed” by either, according to the IDOE website.
The Science of Reading is touted as a scientifically based and structured approach to literacy. It has been promoted by the International Dyslexia Association for students with dyslexia.
Other goals include the deployment of instructional coaches; stipends to teachers who participate in Science of Reading professional development; and providing support for students who need the most help in improving their reading skills.
The initiative sounds groundbreaking. But Hoosiers have heard of such “groundbreaking” proposals before.
If this program is administered properly with predetermined goals and ongoing oversight, then Hoosiers might hold hope for its highly touted outcomes even if it’s not until 2027.