With the dawning of a new year, both new and veteran local government officials, whether elected or appointed, should hit the reset button and make sure their priorities are in order.
While their jobs may in many cases be complicated, the priorities that should drive their performances are relatively simple. Here are seven:
Be honest: It all starts here. Good government officials tell the truth. They don’t dodge questions. They follow both the spirit and the letter of the rules. They admit it when they make a mistake.
Be transparent: You should have nothing to hide. When a citizen wants to know something, if the law doesn’t forbid sharing of the information, share it. And do it promptly. For elected officials, be proactive in communicating with your constituents. Let them know what you’re working on. Let them know what policies and practices you advocate and why.
Be civil: Treat other government officials with respect, whether in one-on-one encounters or in public meetings. Treat the public that way, too. If you’re serving on a board or working in an office, it’s OK to disagree with others. Disagreement fosters discussion and often leads to better results. But once the disagreement becomes personal, it’s not OK.
Word hard: You’re being paid by the community to put in a productive full shift of work. Show up on time and don’t leave early. Seek other tasks if you finish yours. Look for efficiencies that enable you and colleagues to work smarter. Come to work with energy, commitment and determination to do the job well.
Be good stewards: Remember that much of the money you’re working with has come from the pockets of taxpayers. Advocate for wise use of their dollars. Make sure to avoid waste and seek efficiency. Treat government money with the same care you would treat your own. Somebody worked hard for it and is counting on you to use it for its intended purposes.
Focus on customer service: Be approachable. Be polite. Be accommodating. Seek solutions, rather than hiding behind policies. If you can’t help the person, find someone who can. Realize that your customers are often the same people who pay your salary. Follow up promptly and stick with problems until they’re solved.
Understand the role of government: This is one where government employees, particularly elected officials, sometimes fall short. Often, they come to believe that government was designed to employ people and that employees are their No. 1 concern. Government does not exist to employ; it exists to serve. Yes, treat fellow employees or those you supervise well. But remember to emphasize that all of them have jobs because they offer a public service.