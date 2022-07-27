The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has caught up with the World Health Organization in recommending the period for mothers to breastfeed exclusively be expanded to two years and beyond.
It is the first update of AAP’s breastfeeding policy since 2012 when it recommended exclusive breastfeeding for about 6 months, followed by continued breastfeeding as complementary foods are introduced, with continuation of breastfeeding for 1 year or longer.
More than 80% of women initiate breastfeeding in the U.S. The update affirms that breastfeeding and human milk are normal standards for infant feeding and nutrition.
But, according to The Centers for Disease Control, about 46 percent of all mothers breastfeed exclusively for 3 months and 28 percent for 6 months. In Indiana, that latter classification drops to 22 percent, among the 10 lowest in the nation. Long-term breastfeeding is associated with protections against diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancers of the breast and ovaries, the AAP states.
Hoosier mothers are allowed to breastfeed a child anywhere where the woman has a right to be.
Companies that hire 25 or more employees must provide a private location, “other than a toilet stall, where an employee can express the employee’s breast milk in private and if possible to provide a refrigerator for storing breast milk that has been expressed.”
There have been legislative attempts to widen provisions for employers to provide a location, refrigerator and paid time for a mother to express milk. But those bills have languished in the General Assembly.
The AAP urges policies that consider paid maternity leave; insurance coverage for lactation support and breast pumps; on-site child care; and the right to breastfeed in child care centers and setting up lactation rooms in schools, among other approaches.
The AAP change could lead to renewed energy for such bills. But a statewide change will take time. The AAP recommendation is so new, issued June 27, that few local pediatricians have updated their websites leave alone their practices.
With consultation from their physician, nursing mothers may want to consider extending the time of exclusive breastfeeding. Be sure to ask if your doctor is familiar with the new recommendations.
This change also comes during a shortage of formula.
The AAP report finds, “There is no need to introduce infant formula or other sources of nutrition for most infants. Beyond 6 months, breastfeeding should be maintained along with nutritious complementary foods.”
Mothers who choose to breastfeed need the support of medical care providers, family and, yes, the general public. They also need protections against barriers in the workplace and that should come from co-workers, employers and the legislature.