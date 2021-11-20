On Dec. 3, 1979, the rock band The Who started to warm up at the old Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati. Fans waiting outside the venue rushed to entrances thinking the concert had started. Eleven people were crushed to death.
Back then, and seemingly now some 40 years later, tickets did not guarantee reserved seats so the first people in got the best seats. As a result of the tragedy, festival seating was banned. It returned as music festivals, such as Coachella or Lollapalooza or Astroworld, grew in popularity.
It’s time to rethink seating at music festivals.
This blast-from-the-past idea comes as 10 people have died from the Nov. 5 event, where the crowd surged toward the stage as rapper Travis Scott began his set at the third annual Astroworld Festival in Houston.
It is time for a younger festival-going generation, one that may never have heard about Cincinnati, to demand that concert promoters place crowd safety above economic profits. Promoters have been told this before, and we recognize they will say it is difficult to plan for fans’ impulsive actions. But inclusive pre-planning safety for a multitude of scenarios is not impossible when dealing with a closed venue with specific confines.
Barriers can be set up to keep fans in safer, better-controlled zones. The cancellation of a concert after it begins should be the role of professional security experts, never an artist under contract to finish a performance. More security can be set up at points where crowds could rush together. And the most obvious: ban festival seating (or standing) again.
Protocols, of course, don’t prevent disasters. Concertgoers have to accept responsibility for jamming against one another; they need to learn how to escape from crushing crowds. They need to know where exits are located. And perhaps they should be alert enough to stay out of potential danger zones.
Safety measures vary from venue to venue and state to state. Some events hardly do more than advise fans to “keep chill,” as does Lollapalooza.
If you do find yourself in a crowd surge, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not trying to resist the momentum of the crowd. It is safer to move with the flow. When there is a lull in the movement, that is the chance to get out by moving diagonally.
If patrons are stuck in a crowd crush or stampede, keep hands in front of your chest like a boxer — that leaves space for lungs to keep working. Try to stay on your feet, but if you fall down, protect yourself by curling into a ball. Locate emergency exits, and arrange a place to meet friends if you get separated.
Primarily, though, promoters need to take charge or be forced to take charge by legislatures. Consider this rule: no standing room only. Period. None. If a patron has paid money to enter a concert, they should have a seat. Simple. We learned that in 1979 from the Cincinnati catastrophe.
A concert ticket to what should be a night of entertainment shouldn’t become a death sentence.
