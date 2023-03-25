For a piece of legislation as thick as House Bill 1336, some 320-plus pages, the omnibus elections package is easier to dissect in parts. It is also easier to look at how the bill, which is rolling through the General Assembly, will affect local voters.
Of note, there is Markleville.
The small town with a population of about 400 in southeastern Madison County was brought up in support of one of the bill’s provisions. Markleville is in a precinct that extends beyond town borders.
As a result, it has been difficult to determine how many signatures are needed on a candidate’s petition to run for office.
Under 1336, if an election district, as in a town, is included entirely within one precinct but does not include the entire precinct, a petition of nomination must be signed by at least five voters of the election district. It could resolve Markleville’s situation.
Mostly, HB 1336 is an attempt to answer questions about election law that come before the Indiana Election Division. The omnibus bill is needed to clarify ambiguous issues.
In one confusing case, a municipal council member wanted to take a municipal job. Although state law bars just the opposite of happening — a city or town worker has to resign in order to serve on a council — there was nothing limiting the council person who wants a city or town job.
Under HB 1336, the council member has to resign.
It goes on and on for some 320 pages. It is not vacation beach reading.
Unfortunately, politics get played when creating election laws.
House Bill 1116 developed from concerns — speculative and unverified — that voter fraud is prevalent in Indiana. As part of the bill, if a municipal legislative body has not redistricted its legislative body districts before Jan. 1, 2023, the body is required to do so before May 15, 2023.
The primary election is May 2.
That implies that should, say, a city council member lose a primary bid for re-election this May, there would be enough time to realign districts so that the loser could realign districts to thwart the person who defeated him or her. Pretty devious, eh?
Also under the legislation, anyone convicted of voter fraud would not be able to vote for 10 years following a conviction. Currently, anyone incarcerated is unable to vote; they can vote again upon release.
Perhaps that penalty sounds like fair play but it would deny a right for an ex-felon who has paid, hopefully, for committing the crime. That Hoosier, as a citizen again, shouldn’t continue to be punished.
Having passed through the House, the legislation’s demise is up to the Senate. With any luck, those provisions in HB 1116, if not the entire bill, will be lost in committee.
Omnibus election bills will be with us for a long time. The Legislature needs to get it right, protecting voters, even if it’s for one election cycle.