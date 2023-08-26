As we age, and mental and physical infirmities set in, we hope not to be forgotten by our communities, and that’s why communities in Madison County should consider joining Dementia Friendly America.
In Indiana, Petersburg and 10 other cities or counties have joined Dementia Friendly America and launched campaigns to make every part of their community feel comfortable and welcoming to people with dementia and their caregivers.
Possibly the most difficult part of dementia is knowing that there is no cure, but through being more accommodating as a community, we can help dementia patients feel more comfortable and even retain some independence.
In a Petersburg restaurant called Mi Patio, a dining experience is hosted monthly consisting of quiet music, menus with large photos and understanding staff. In Bloomington, those with dementia can find special yoga and art classes.
Efforts like this serve not only as an accommodation to people with dementia, but also for friends, relatives and caregivers, who also feel the challenges of coping with this condition.
Tasks as simple as going out to eat or getting some exercise can become overwhelming for those with dementia, and providing those opportunities can be a major relief.
When a community comes together with compassion, some of the stress is lifted from caregivers, and dementia patients can feel like active members of their communities rather than burdens or shut-ins.
It may also be comforting to the community at large to know that as they age, they will continue to be valued and cared for.
A famous quote from Mahatma Gandhi springs to mind: “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”