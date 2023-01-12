For four days last week, far-right Republicans in the U.S. House accomplished what the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6 could not. They halted Congress.
But unlike the chaotic Jan. 6 mob, 20 representatives-elect had a clear objective in mind. Known as the Freedom Caucus, they wanted seats on the influential Rules Committee. They wanted to be able to unseat a House speaker with only one member calling for a vote.
One of the gang, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, wanted to limit House members to three terms.
Many of them won concessions from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Californian who was eventually chosen House speaker after 15 contentious ballots.
The most troubling of the concessions agreed to by McCarthy was creating a panel to target “weaponized government.” This can lead to yearslong investigations into the Biden administration and alleged politicization of federal agencies.
Among the more notable House members was Rep. Victoria Spartz from Indiana’s 5th District. Her first three votes were in support of McCarthy. Then she seemed to see the Republican caucus stall in its mission.
As a reminder, Spartz walked a tightrope in support of her Ukraine homeland. In October, she said she agreed with McCarthy “that Congress cannot send ‘blank checks’ to support Ukrainian forces fighting Russian invaders.”
But she balanced that with support of statements by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell “that the Biden administration needs to be ‘quicker and more proactive’ for the sake of freedom-loving people fighting this war.”
On the fourth ballot, when Spartz’s name was called Wednesday, Jan. 4, to announce her vote for speaker, she didn’t answer. Her name was called again — no response. After the entire House had voted, her name was called one last time.
Instead of naming McCarthy or other candidates, she replied, “Present.” She voted the same on recurring ballots. She changed her vote back to McCarthy on the 12th ballot.
She was the first to vote “present.” It was a bold move; it was a calculated move.
In brief, a “present” vote isn’t included in the final tally. Only votes with a candidate’s name are counted. At best, a “present” vote reduces the number of votes that constitute a majority for a speaker candidate. A singular “present” vote has little effect on the majority requirement.
But Spartz was sending another message. If we believe her explanation — and there’s no reason not to accept it — Spartz wanted to push Republicans to hold serious deliberations.
On Jan. 4, she issued a statement: “We have a constitutional duty to elect the Speaker of the House, but we have to deliberate further as a Republican conference until we have enough votes and stop wasting everyone’s time.”
Spartz’s reasoning reflected the mood of the nation. Her votes arising from frustration didn’t grind the process to a halt; other Republicans were doing that in attempting a takeover of the House that Jan. 6 rioters could not accomplish.
Spartz saw the nonsense going on in the House.
So did most Americans.