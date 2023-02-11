While the controversy over Donita Thompson’s candidacy for Anderson City Council was finally resolved Thursday, the ugly affair will leave a smudge on the reputation of the local and state Democratic parties.
Thompson had filed as a Democrat to run in the May primary for the council’s 6th District seat. But incumbent Joe Newman challenged her candidacy, contending that she had not voted in two Democratic primaries. State law requires major party candidates to have voted in at least two of their party’s primaries.
Thompson did vote in Democratic primaries in 2016 and 2022, but a poll worker error in ‘16 meant that the party ballot she had selected was not denoted.
Madison County Democratic Party Chairman Tim Funk could have solved the problem by waiving the two-primary requirement for Thompson, but he stubbornly refused to do so. With no apparent reason for this decision, some began to question whether Funk was biased against Thompson, who is Black.
Past Facebook posts made by Funk called his integrity, tolerance and common sense further into question.
In one post, he used the term “towel heads,” a denigration against Muslims and others who traditionally wear a headdress such as a turban. In another post, he railed against a local public demonstration in the aftermath of the slaying of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. In other posts, he disparaged people with learning disabilities and referred to a Hispanic person as a “taco.”
Funk’s defense of his Facebook posts was almost as bad as the posts themselves.
“All that Facebook stuff is years ago,” Funk said in early February. “That was long before I was involved with the Democratic Party. You can find something on just about everybody’s Facebook posts.”
Oh, really?
Clearly, Funk doesn’t belong in any leadership position, particularly a major party chairmanship. But the state Democratic Party responded with timidity to news of Funk’s Facebook posts and recalcitrance in Thompson’s case.
Two state party officials contacted by The Herald Bulletin declined to have their names attached to comments about Funk and his Facebook posts. One of them did made a strong statement, but the value of his words was greatly diminished by his unwillingness to be identified.
“The online remarks were unacceptable, vile and concerning,” he said.
The Madison County Democratic Party could and should remove Funk. It would take at least 50% of local precinct committee representatives voting to depose him.
Now, back to Thompson.
At a meeting Thursday of the Madison County Election Board, Newman, the incumbent who had questioned her candidacy, finally stepped forward and retracted his challenge, clearing the way for her to run in May’s primary.
It was the right thing to do but would not have happened without pressure applied to the party by local NAACP leader Larry McClendon, Indiana Democrat African American Caucus President Lindsay Brown, and Thompson herself.
The ugly affair lends further insight into the dysfunction of the local and state Democratic parties and should be a wake-up call among Democrats for self-examination and recruitment of true leaders.