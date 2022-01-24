A township trustee in Tippecanoe County was recently convicted of 21 counts of theft. She had moved out of her township to live in an RV but kept receiving her salary as trustee.
An investigation by the Journal & Courier in Lafayette found that then-Trustee Jennifer Teising, of Wabash Township, resided much of the summer of 2020 in her trailer in Anderson, as well as at a farmhouse in another township. She was not living in Wabash Township as required by the state constitution.
She fired the fire department’s paid staff, resulting in firefighters leaving their jobs and at least one civil lawsuit. The trustee also reportedly locked the office door so the township board could not meet.
The criminal case is a rare instance among Indiana’s more than 1,000 township trustees who have been operating under aged practices.
On Jan. 20, Indiana legislators struggled with a bill aimed at finding a way to remove trustees who neglect their duties.
The bill would require a township trustee to be physically present in their office for a “reasonable amount” of time each month or face a three-step process for township and county officials to petition a court to remove the trustee from the post.
A second element would require township boards to meet and adopt a budget even if there’s not change from the prior year. If a trustee fails to file a budget with the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, it could result in a misdemeanor charge.
Hoosiers might disagree with legislation that arises from the poor judgment in isolated cases involving elected officials. But criminal cases and mismanagement accusations among township trustees crop up from time to time. Senate Bill 304 creates a framework to keep trustee offices more accountable to constituents who, honestly, don’t pay the office much heed.
Politics can’t be removed from even the most grassroots of elected offices — a township’s trustee and boards. For that reason, the operations of those posts should be as transparent as possible.
During a session of the Senate Local Government Committee, one state senator feared the bill could be “ice” on a slippery slope by creating a process for the removal of an elected official at the township level that might eventually work its way up to include county offices. That could become partisan control by politicians and remove constituents’ say at voting booths.
The measure passed 6-3 out of committee.
The bill is not perfect, and it could open the door for township offices to be controlled by politics further away from township voters.
But this Senate bill brings forward a needed conversation in bringing township government under scrutiny.
