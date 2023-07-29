There’s no equivocating on this one.
Just 17.7% of Anderson Community Schools students in grades 3-8 are proficient in English language arts, according to scores in the state’s standardized ILEARN testing.
At the other non-private school in the city, Anderson Preparatory Academy, the figure is even more anemic: 11.3%.
Seriously? More than 8 in 10 kids in this age group in the city of Anderson struggle with reading comprehension and writing skills? The ILEARN proficiency scores statewide were woefully low, about 30%. But the rate in Anderson is atrocious.
Really, the scores at schools across the Madison County area are nothing to write home about (please excuse the dark humor). No school scored better than 47.7% in this ILEARN category.
The pandemic certainly didn’t help, but there’s plenty of blame to spread elsewhere.
Is it the schools’ fault? Yes.
Is it parents’ fault? Yes.
Is it the fault of the community at large? Yes.
Is it the fault of all of us? Yes.
Collectively, we have all failed these kids.
So it’s up to all of us to turn it around.
Schools must find innovative and effective approaches, including adoption of the science-based reading program now advocated by the State of Indiana.
Indiana’s colleges and universities that train teachers must do a better job. Two of the state’s largest teachers colleges, at Indiana University and Ball State, received F grades in a recent National Council on Teacher Quality report on the effectiveness of teaching future educators to teach reading.
Municipalities, businesses, service organizations and nonprofits must work seamlessly together to muster resources to support parents and kids who are learning to read and write.
The State of Indiana should adopt universal pre-kindergarten education. Nearly $3 billion in budget surpluses are available.
And community members can pledge assistance to local schools and organizations that promote childhood literacy.
To be clear, some folks — educators, parents, literacy advocates and others — have been hard at work on this issue for years. They just need more resources and more people standing with them shoulder to shoulder.
The ability to read and write proficiently can make a major positive difference in a child’s life, opening doors that otherwise would be locked tight. But this issue extends beyond individuals to the collective whole.
Our community’s very future depends on the development of literate and well-educated children.