With many nonprofit organizations serving a growing need for food, clothing, shelter and other necessities, Madison County residents are again being asked to put their empathy and generosity into practice this holiday season.
Particularly at the holidays, the local Salvation Army is in need of your assistance. The organization helps families afford Christmas gifts, but does so much more, providing many of life’s necessities across the calendar for local folks in need.
Salvation Army bell-ringers are out in force now for the annual Red Kettle campaign. I ran across one who looked a lot like a certain merry ol’ bearded elf Wednesday evening in front of the Anderson Walmart.
Dropping some coins or bills into the kettle is an easy way to make a contribution.
Here’s another way: Write a check or send cash to The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund. All of the proceeds go to the local Salvation Army — and you can get recognition in the newspaper for your participation. On the front page of today’s Herald Bulletin, you’ll see an update of the Empty Stocking Fund 2022 campaign total so far. If you turn to Page 2, you’ll see a list of recent donations.
If you’re a bit publicity shy but still want to give, you can request that your donation be listed as anonymous. Either way, you’ll find an Empty Stocking Fund donation form printed frequently in the newspaper. Fill it out and mail it with your check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016.
Or you can send your contribution without the donation form. Just include a note about what name(s) to list with it in the newspaper update. Many of the Empty Stocking Fund’s frequent donors ask that their contribution be recognized in honor of a deceased loved one.
The campaign is slated to end Christmas Day, and we’re still a long way from our $30,000 goal. So please act now.
If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, that works, too. No donation is too small — or too large!
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.