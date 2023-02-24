The Lapel High School girls basketball team has faced a slew of tough opponents during the postseason.
In the sectional opener, they drew the host school, Wapahani, a team the Bulldogs had needed double overtime to defeat a week earlier.
In the next game, Lapel encountered county rival Alexandria.
In the sectional final waited Winchester, which had registered a 14-point victory over Lapel to open the season.
Then, in the regional and semistate, unranked Lapel would run into 12th-ranked Eastbrook, No. 4 Andrean and No. 3 Central Noble.
The rankings would say that the Bulldogs were underdogs in all three games. But anyone who has seen Lapel play this year knows differently.
The Bulldogs are talented, experienced, poised, balanced and well-coached — a tried-and-true championship combination that has fueled them to their school’s first girls basketball state final.
Now Lapel faces perhaps its stiffest test, defending Class 2A state champion Forest Park. Game time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Madison County fans will remember Forest Park well. The Rangers upended Frankton 52-44 in last year’s Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A state finals, and they’re back to seek a repeat.
The Lapel girls are playing their best basketball at tournament time and have reached the state finals by rising to each and every challenge.
Just one more victory Saturday in the Class 2A state final would add the perfect concluding flourish to their inspiring story.
Good luck, Bulldogs! The Madison County community is proud of you no matter what the outcome Saturday.