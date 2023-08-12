It wasn’t the result that they had hoped for, but the Anderson High School Marching Highlanders still have the satisfaction of knowing they prepared well and competed hard.
The Marching Highlanders finished fifth in the Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. That’s certainly a noteworthy achievement. But when you have a history of Band Day championships and you’ve improved throughout the season in contests against some of the best bands in the state, you have high aspirations.
The Marching Highlanders should be proud of their efforts, and the people of Anderson should be proud of them, as well.
Likewise, communities across the Madison County area should take pride in the hard work invested and talent shown by marching bands from local schools who competed at Band Day 2023.
Frankton-Lapel’s performance in preliminaries earned the band a spot in Friday night’s Sweet 16 finals, where they finished 14th. Congratulations!
Their performance is particularly noteworthy in that it takes a special effort to bring students from two schools together to create a unified team. It helps, of course, that Frankton and Lapel belong to the same school district and the administrations are accustomed to collaboration.
Another two-school band, Cowan-Daleville put on a good show in the preliminaries, too. The schools combining to comprise this band, like Frankton-Lapel, are rivals in athletics. Bringing them together creates new friendships and shared experiences.
The Alexandria and Elwood bands competed at Band Day, as well, after putting in a long summer of work toward perfecting their programs. Elwood, like many others, relied in part on junior high students to field a full marching band.
Regardless of placing, all of the local bands carried on the Madison County area’s long tradition of preparing diligently to compete at state fair Band Day.
Band members learned the value of commitment, discipline and teamwork while improving their musical skills. They also made memories and friendships to last a lifetime.
Any way you look at it, those accomplishments are worth celebrating.