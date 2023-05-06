Indiana Senate Bill 1 passed Monday, and mental health advocates are disappointed at the funding of $100 million each of the next two years.
They say it isn’t enough for long-term sustainability of support offered behind a mental health crisis line and behavior health clinics.
It seems to be part of the political process that those lobbying for funding typically don’t get 100% of what they ask for. However, long-term mental health funding is long overdue.
Mass shootings seem to be such a common occurrence that we can’t keep track of them anymore. While opinions differ significantly on gun control, liberals and conservatives seem to agree that individuals with severe mental disorders ought not have guns.
If we want to tackle that side of gun violence, then it is imperative that we allocate sufficient funding to mental health resources in order to help identify mental issues before they lead to violence.
The problem of mental illness extends far beyond mass shootings. The vast majority of people with mental health issues never intentionally harm other people.
Drug addiction is an ever-present problem and not one that grows in a vacuum. Those who do not have access to mental health care may opt to “self-medicate” with illegal substances that often further exacerbate the problem and could lead to incarceration or homelessness.
After the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, more people than ever sought mental health services. This is understandable, but it’s also a shame that people feel they must wait until disaster strikes to get help.
Mental health care should be as important as physical health care. In fact, the mental and physical are difficult to separate. The brain is physical, after all, and we know that abnormalities in the brain can cause behavioral issues.
For too long, mental health has been treated as secondary or at least as something you don’t need unless you’re “crazy.”
Well, we’d better start taking it seriously.