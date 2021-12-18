The adverse effects that COVID-19 has thrown at Hoosiers are immeasurable. But in Anderson, they are measured in a plan by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
He has outlined how the city could spend $23,105,606 in federal money coming through the American Rescue Plan Act’s recovery program for those affected by the pandemic. Half of the funds have been received; an additional $11.5 million is to be distributed under Broderick’s proposal, which requires the City Council to hold a public meeting before approving the plan.
Broderick wants $3 million to go to essential city workers; for example, police, fire, public bus and utility employees would receive at least $7,500 apiece in a bonus known as “premium pay.” But with 700 employees in the city, a cynic might well think that any of those might find a way to be an “essential worker.” After all, we tend to blame COVID for any misfortune or economic downturn we may have encountered. Such qualified essential city workers who are vaccinated are also to receive $750.
Yes, this does sound as if the Democratic mayor is shoring up city employee votes for re-election.
So let’s get to the average homeowners who may have lost work due to the pandemic and forced to miss mortgage or rent payments.
There’s $1 million in the plan for mortgage assistance, rent assistance, utility assistance, home repairs, down payments and general financial assistance. Criteria are to be established by the city’s Community Development Department and the Anderson City Economic Development Department.
The plan also sets aside $1.5 million for affordable housing projects, $2 million for nonprofits and $2 million to assist small businesses and restaurants.
Fund expenditures are to be determined by December 2024. There is time to think this through. There is time to not just throw money at current programs that need revision.
More money for subsidized housing? Yes. But to send it to shady apartment developers who don’t make repairs? No.
Granted, a public health emergency requires emergency action. Certainly, let’s help workers who qualify as essential; let’s assist private business owners and workers whose income was decimated by the pandemic.
For the additional assistance elements of the Anderson plan, let’s think of new self-sustainable ways to shift these emergency funds into projects that can guarantee public well-being and long-term economic health.
