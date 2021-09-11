The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were felt on a national level, and communities throughout the country pulled together for defense and healing.
In some ways, it is still too soon to say what the long-term impact will be, because we are still feeling the effects of 9/11, as it has come to be known.
Some of our own police and elected leaders ramped up security and also sent what help they could to New York City. Over the next two decades, many of our own men and women answered the call to serve in the military.
Even now, as U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban retaking power opens old wounds for local veterans like Austin Preston and Tony Smith, both of whom shared their thoughts with us in the Aug. 27 edition.
Many can recall what it was like to be an American on Sept. 12, 2001, when in the wake of devastation came an outpouring of unity and support from fellow Americans and allied nations.
Here in the Hoosier state, we prepare to honor one of our own, Logansport Marine Humberto Sanchez, who was killed in the recent suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport.
Sanchez’s body comes home, fittingly, on Sept. 12, a day after the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
In a highly polarized political climate and with sharp divides over COVID-19 precautions, laying a brave Marine to rest may serve as a reminder that we are all Americans.
