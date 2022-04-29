This summer, Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Having been nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she will become the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
It will be an historic moment in our nation’s history when she takes the oath of office. Those who know her and are familiar with her record as a federal judge hail her as a brilliant jurist and exceedingly experienced and qualified for the position.
Notably, she won confirmation from the Senate in a bipartisan vote, 53-47. Three Republicans joined all 50 Senate Democrats in voting for her confirmation.
Unfortunately, Indiana’s two U.S. senators — Republicans Todd Young and Mike Braun — voted against Jackson.
Rather than understanding and embracing the power of the moment, when a highly qualified Black woman rose for the first time to such a distinguished and revered post, they abandoned their responsibilities as Americans first and sulked away in a fit of petty partisanship.
It was especially striking that Young, Braun and the other GOP partisans could not see themselves in roles as statesmen alongside Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted in favor of Jackson.
Supreme Court nominations became contentious in recent years. Fewer and fewer senators have been willing to vote in favor of a nomination from a president of the opposing party. It is an alarming trend.
Historically, confirmations of justices to the high court were marked by bipartisanship. Justice Clarence Thomas, who will be the only other Black person on the court when Jackson is sworn in, was nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1991.
He won Senate confirmation by a 52-48 vote after a heated hearing in which he was accused of sexual harassment by a law professor who had previously worked for him.
Despite the charged political atmosphere surrounding Thomas, his confirmation was approved even though Democrats controlled the Senate, 57-43.
Times have changed. While Thomas got the votes of 11 Democratic senators in 1991, Jackson could manage only three Republican votes in 2022.
Political divisions are unlikely to dissolve, or even ease, any time soon. Americans are ill served by blind partisanship and the refusal by too many elected officials to work together and reach consensus for the good of the country.
Sens. Young and Braun had an opportunity to show true leadership in the confirmation vote for Jackson.
They chose not to do so. Their votes did not represent Hoosiers well.
The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute