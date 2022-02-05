While we’re certainly not out of the woods, the COVID-19 situation is improving in Indiana.
There are signs that the omicron-led surge of cases has peaked, and we might be in store for a downward trend in positivity rates.
This is great news, as we’re all tired of wearing masks, distancing ourselves from friends and loved ones and living in fear that we may contract the illness.
But there’s still work to do, and the past two years have proven that COVID-19 is a difficult virus to predict. All of Indiana remains red, indicating that the threat of COVID-19 is still a major concern. Hospitals continue to deal with an influx of cases, and our vaccination rate needs improvement.
Thanks to all who have made sacrifices to keep themselves, and others, safe from this deadly illness. We need your continued diligence.
Vaccinations have saved lives, and they are proven to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to lessen the physical impact of the illness.
Get a shot if you don’t already have one, and when you become eligible for a booster, get that, too.
Until the positivity rates have declined significantly, wear a mask in crowded spaces. Support schools as they continue to navigate these difficult times. Remember the elderly and those who are at the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19.
This isn’t about politics. It’s about saving lives and ridding ourselves of the cumbersome precautions we’ve been forced to take due to the seriousness of the virus.
While we’re likely to never see the end of COVID-19, we can hope for a day when it’s not such a prevalent part of our lives. By staying the course, we may truly reach a point where the virus can be treated like the cold or flu.
But we’re not there yet.
It’s too soon to relax, and it’s too early for elected officials to betray our commitment to ending this pandemic by passing laws that could hamper the abilities of schools, health departments and businesses to fight the virus and protect Hoosiers.
We’ve come this far together. Let’s not lose sight of the finish line.
Jeffersonville News and Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.