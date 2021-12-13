In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin released a long-winded treatise about Ukraine — the country’s history both medieval and modern, its kinship with the Russian Motherland and its latter-day relations with the West. It was a mixture of truths, half-truths and falsehoods.
The monograph is a veiled justification for what the former KGB agent has desperately wanted for years — the reabsorption of Ukraine into Moscow.
Putin can claim credit for rescuing his country from post-Soviet economic doldrums and restoring Russia to some geopolitical prominence. By commandeering free media and neutralizing opposition — often brutally — he has cemented his place atop Russian governance . But Ukraine is unfinished business.
By amassing thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine’s border, Putin has sent a blunt message to the West. Submit to the Kremlin’s demand that Ukraine will never join NATO, or watch the tanks roll into Kyiv.
Strategically, Putin sees Ukraine as existential for Russia. After the 1991 Soviet collapse, former Soviet republics and eastern European satellites eagerly fell into the hands of NATO, the Western military alliance formed as a bulwark against post-World War II Soviet aggression. Keeping Ukraine in Moscow’s orbit gives the Kremlin a valuable buffer against further NATO expansion .
But to Putin personally, Ukraine is Russia as much as Moscow is Russia.
How to respond to his incendiary display of brinkmanship arguably poses President Joe Biden’s biggest foreign policy challenge to date. Biden can neither give into Moscow’s demand nor thrust NATO into direct military conflict with Russia. Kyiv economically and politically leans westward, but Ukraine isn’t a NATO member and doesn’t benefit from the “attack one, attack all” defense commitment of its member nations.
Ukraine is a sovereign state with aspirations of joining NATO, and the U.S. and its European allies cannot simply let Putin steal land, cities and people with brute force as he pilfered the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Diplomacy armed with the cudgel of sanctions — punishment stronger than those imposed after the Crimean annexation — is the best tack Biden can take. The White House has been mulling sanctions that choke Russia’s financial sector, including cutting off access to the international payment system used by the world’s banks. Heavy sanctions against Russia’s energy sector — the lifeblood of its economy — should also be on the table.
No amount of sanctions will work, however, without a unified front from America’s European allies, many of which rely far too heavily on Russian oil and natural gas. European nations, knowing Putin’s leverage, should have been weaning themselves off Russian energy. They haven’t, which drives a wedge into the Western unity needed now.
Western leaders can only hope that Biden’s video call with Putin on Tuesday seeded the start of a diplomatic solution out of this crisis. The message to Putin should be unequivocal. Neither Ukraine nor its people are Russia’s property. Ukraine has license to forge its own domestic and foreign policies and pick its allies — even if they belong to NATO. Military conflict must be avoided, but Russia should be warned that it faces the prospect of becoming a pariah state if it absorbs Ukraine the same way it swallowed up Crimea.
That’s a chapter in Russia’s history that Putin certainly would regret.
