It is important and helpful that school protection officers guard many or most school buildings across the state. Some schools have more than one officer.
That situation should not have to be.
People walking into a movie theater should not feel a tinge of nervousness and the need to scan the audience and check the locations of the exits.
Congregants should not wonder whether their house of worship’s security measures would shield them from an active shooter during services.
Customers in a grocery store should not have to study moves of other shoppers in the frozen foods aisle to detect hints of a hidden weapon.
Concertgoers should not have, in the back of their minds as they dance to the musicians’ performance, fears that a sniper may be perched in a nearby building.
And little kids, their parents and their teachers should not carry daily anxieties that an intruder armed with a military-style rifle will devastate their lives. Yet that is 21st century America.
That reality would be merely horrific and heartbreaking if the nation’s elected officials had pursued every avenue possible to prevent atrocities such as Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a lone gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
But Congress and state legislatures have not taken every meaningful step possible to stop the perpetual string of mass killings in the U.S. In fact, federal and state lawmakers have done next to nothing about this grotesque cycle of gun violence.
Thus, it is not merely horrific and heartbreaking. It is disgraceful.
The motives, towns and venues change from incident to incident, but the common thread is the use of easily obtained weaponry of a lethal capability once reserved for soldiers on a battlefield or police officers in special tactical units.
Ten days before the Texas school shooting, a man consumed by racism shot and killed 10 people in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket. Those are the latest active shooter incidents in this nation. There were 61 such incidents in 2021, a 20-year high, the FBI reported this week.
That was up more than 50% from 2020 and doubled the 2018 and 2019 numbers.
The well-practiced excuses of gun lobby-backed lawmakers have long succeeded in wearing out not only advocates for responsible gun regulations but also average Americans. That tactic ensures that nothing changes. It also ignores the will of most Americans.
Americans answering a Gallup poll this year said they favor background checks for all gun purchases (96%), a 30-day waiting period for gun sales (75%) and gun registration with police (70%).
In the annual Hoosier Survey by Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs in 2019, people responding favored increased background checks (83%), restrictions on mentally ill people buying guns (80%), a federal gun sale database (63%) and an assault weapons ban (52%).
Yet a majority of Indiana lawmakers will consider none of those changes. Instead, their common response is to cynically double down on easier access to guns.
Indiana schools are preparing to close for the summer. The final days of this school year will be spent with additional law enforcement officers in many school buildings and at special events. Thank goodness for those officers. But what a traumatizing memory for those students, parents and school staffers.
At least those young people will have 10 weeks of summer vacation away from that particular worry.
Terre Haute Tribune-Star